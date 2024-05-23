2024 Season Available Through TSN, RDS, CBS Sports Network and CFL+

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) is hitting the airwaves like never before, and fans throughout Canada, across the United States, and around the world are invited to tune in.

TSN and RDS continue their long-standing relationship with the league as Canada's home of the CFL, featuring in-depth coverage and analysis from the fan-favourite CFL ON TSN panel. In the U.S., CBS Sports Network, the 24-hour home of CBS Sports, will exclusively deliver 34 games to American audiences.

First introduced in 2023, CFL+ is the league's premiere streaming platform for content not otherwise available on TSN, RDS or CBS Sports Network, including preseason games, regular season contests, playoffs, the Grey Cup and other league events, such as the Canadian Football Hall of Fame induction, the CFL Awards, media coverage of Grey Cup Week and more. The service is free with the provision of an email address.

New this season, every game carried on CFL+ will be available on-demand for 48 hours with full DVR functionality after the final whistle, providing viewers from around the world with an extended window to tune into CFL action. The platform has also been upgraded for compatibility with Apple AirPlay to facilitate casting onto smart TVs more easily.

The season kicks off on Thursday, June 6 with the defending champion Montreal Alouettes visiting the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in a Grey Cup rematch. The 2024 campaign culminates in Vancouver for the 111th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 17, where one team will emerge with the ultimate prize in Canadian football.

2024 CFL BROADCAST SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

Canada: TSN and RDS

TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app will carry every game of the 2024 season.

RDS, RDS.ca and the RDS app will broadcast 44 regular season games.

The Grey Cup Playoffs will be played on Saturdays with afternoon and evening doubleheaders on November 2 and 9.

The 111th Grey Cup will be broadcast live from Vancouver on Sunday, November 17 with kickoff slated for 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET.

United States: CBS Sports Network and CFL+

CBS Sports Network

Season kick-off on Thursday, June 6, featuring Montreal and Winnipeg.

Home to nearly every weekend game from June until Labour Day, with 23-out-of-26 possible Saturday/Sunday contests

Labour Day Classics on Monday, September 2, with the Toronto Argonauts taking on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Edmonton Elks matching up against the Calgary Stampeders.

Thanksgiving Classic on Monday, October 14, with the Ottawa REDBLACKS facing Montreal.

CFL+

Fourth of July contest with the Argonauts visiting the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Touchdown Pacific on Saturday, August 31, featuring Ottawa and the BC Lions.

Hall of Fame Game on Saturday, September 14, with the REDBLACKS taking on the Tiger-Cats.

The Grey Cup Playoffs and the 111th Grey Cup.

Outside of North America: CFL+

CFL+ will broadcast the entire 2024 regular season, the Grey Cup Playoffs and the 111th Grey Cup.

48-hour window of availability following the conclusion of the game.

Free with the provision of an email address.

