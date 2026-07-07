Stampeders Sign DL Manns
Published on July 7, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Khairi Manns.
Khairi Manns
Defensive lineman
College: James Madison
Height: 6.02
Weight: 228
Born: June 20, 2001
Birthplace: New Rochelle, NY
American
Manns originally signed with the Stampeders on Apr. 15 and played in both pre-season games, making two defensive tackles including one tackle for loss. He was released upon the conclusion of training camp on May 30.
Collegiately, Manns played his senior season (2024) at James Madison following stops at Maine (2019-22) and Colorado (2023).
In other transactions, the Stampeders have released National defensive back Dolani Robinson while National receiver Matt Sibley has been placed on the retired list and will be returning to the University of Calgary.
Robinson spent the first two weeks of the season on the practice roster before starting the past two games and recording 13 defensive tackles. Sibley had been on the practice roster since Week 1.
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- Stampeders Sign DL Manns - Calgary Stampeders
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