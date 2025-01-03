Stampeders Foundation Donates More Than $300,000

January 3, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







As part of their continuing commitment to Calgary and Southern Alberta, the Calgary Stampeders football club and the Stampeders Foundation are pleased to announce some of the highlights of charitable initiatives from 2024.

During the 2024 season, the Stampeders Foundation donated more than $300,000 to local grassroots sports and organizations thanks to fan's generosity through the proceeds received through the Stampeders Foundation RE/MAX 50/50 program. The Foundation is committed to supporting minor and amateur football projects throughout Southern Alberta while also supporting various health and education initiatives through player involvement and in-game programming.

More than $4.8 million has been donated since 2012.

"Stampeders fans continue to show outstanding support for our team and these contributions are a part of that support," said Stampeders president Jay McNeil. "The Stampeders Foundation was created to support this community and football. Thanks to our fans for supporting this work."

This year, the Stampeders Foundation has donated to:

HUDL - Spring and High School Programs

The Calgary Stampeders Foundation donates to high school football organizations through the Calgary High School Athletic Association for access to HUDL's video programs. HUDL provides video recordings of training sessions and games for Calgary High Schools to provide critical insights and improve team development and growth. The Stampeders Foundation and Calgary Stampeders have supported and enabled high schools across Calgary to access HUDL for 20 years.

Spring and High School Football teams received a contribution of $50,000 for spring and summer programs.

Flag Football

The Stampeders and the Stampeders Foundation are proud to continue a partnership with the Calgary Youth Flag Football League that has resulted in growth in flag programs all over Calgary. This includes an Elite Flag Football Program, Stampeders Flag Football Program, which takes place predominately in Calgary Northeast Communities and a girls-only program. The girls' program has doubled in participants in two years.

Calgary Colts Football

The Stampeders Foundation donated $95,000 to the Calgary Colts Junior Football Association in 2024.

The proceeds support Calgary's junior football program that is part of the Canadian Junior Football Association and plays in the Prairie Football Conference. The Calgary Colts are important grassroots partners of the Calgary Stampeders and Stampeders Foundation. The Calgary Colts run the field program for the Stampeders Learn to Play football camps, which take place annually in the summer for between 85 and 100 kids over three to four weeks at McMahon Stadium.

Calgary Bantam Football Association

The Stampeders Foundation presented the Calgary Bantam Football Association with a cheque for $100,000 in 2024. The Association consists of 11 teams throughout Calgary and the proceeds go towards the administration and operational costs of running its football programs in the city. Fans will recognize Bantam Football teams and players in and around McMahon Stadium as the volunteers who drive the Stampeders Foundation RE/MAX 50/50 program.

Stampeders Grow the Game/Development Fund

Through the Stampeders Foundation Grow the Game and Development Funds, the Foundation has offered funding for associations working to grow the game of football. This fund supports programs for their ongoing operations, development, and growth. In 2024 the Foundation donated $35,000 to organizations through both funds.

Harry Hood Awards

The Calgary Stampeder Foundation proudly supports the Calgary Senior High School Athletic Association and Calgary Booster Club - Harry Hood Scholarship, presented annually to a Grade 12 football player from all three senior football divisions. Each student receives a $1,000 bursary.

PinkPower presented by Mayfair Diagnostics

On Oct. 12, the Stampeders partnered with Mayfair Diagnostics and Wellspring Alberta to host the PinkPower game, an annual fundraiser for cancer research and programming.

Pink-themed Stampeders merchandise was sold at McMahon Stadium during the game with 100 per cent of the proceeds directed to Wellspring Alberta. As a result of the 2024 edition of this program, the Stampeders Foundation directed more than $18,000 to Wellspring Alberta.

Canadian Armed Forces

The Calgary Stampeders Foundation once again partnered with the Military Family Resource Centre and Support Our Troops at the 2024 Labour Day Classic. In addition to being honoured as the game's spotlight charity, the Stampeders Foundation donated $5,000 to these two charities.

The Calgary Stampeders Foundation charitable and community contributions are a direct result of Stampeders fans support through the Foundation and the 50/50 program. Thanks to fans and community members for support of this work and the Calgary Stampeders charity. The Stampeders Foundation is committed to supporting minor and amateur football projects and various health and education initiatives.

For more information visit www.stampeders.com/foundation

