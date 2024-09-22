Stampede Sweep at USHL Fall Classic

September 22, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Stampede beat the Muskegon Lumberjacks 4-3 in an overtime thriller to secure their USHL Fall Classic sweep. A game-winning goal from defenseman Alex Rybakov earned the Stampede two points. While Swedish goaltender Carl Axelsson made 30 saves in the first start of the season.

The Stampede found themselves down early in the first when the Lumberjacks got one past goaltender Carl Axelsson just 1:16 into the game. Six minutes later, the Herd headed to the penalty kill for the first time, when defenseman Bryce Ingles was called for Checking-from-Behind. At 12:24 of the first, the Stampede earned their first power play of the game, but the group was unable to convert, leaving room for Muskegon to score their second goal. Matthew Van Blaricom scored his second of the game, at 18:02, giving the Lumberjacks a 2-0 lead at the end of the first period.

The first period may have been Muskegon, but the second was all the Stampede. The Herd started the period on the advantage, but their power play was cut short when forward Ashton Schultz committed a high-stick. The Stampede would head back to the advantage a few minutes later but failed to score on the power play. Defenseman Bryce Ingles finally broke through at 12:14 of the second period. The Herd then tied the game up with less than a minute remaining in the second period with a goal from their top line. Right-winger John McNelis scored with the help of left-winger Austin Baker and center Brock James. The goal kept the Stampede in the game heading into the third period.

Just two minutes into the third period, though, the Stampede were down by a goal. Muskegon's Tynan Lawrence scored the goal off a delayed Stampede penalty. It was not until 14:02 of the period that the Herd tied it back up. Canadian Reid Varkonyi scored the goal from out in front. On the goal, Bryce Ingles earned his second point of the day while fellow defenseman Alex Rybakov earned his first. Both teams failed to add another goal before the end of regulation to send the game to overtime.

To start the extra five minutes, the Lumberjacks dominated puck possession but failed to record a shot on goal. Halfway through overtime Stampede defenseman Alex Rybakov sealed the game with a goal off a pass from Ethan Wyttenbach. The Stampede will head back to Sioux Falls undefeated.

Goaltender Carl Axelsson had 30 saves on 33 shots. The Swede earned himself a .909 save percentage.

The Stampede will battle it out at the undefeated Sioux City Musketeers. The Herd will play their first home game on October 5th against the Lincoln Stars. Puck drop is set for 6:05 pm, but the festivities will start earlier at a pre-game tailgate.

