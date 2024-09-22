Van Blaricom Scores Two, But Jacks Fall to Sioux Falls, 4-3 in OT

September 22, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







CRANBERRY, PA - Looking to earn a weekend split at the 2024 Fall Classic the Muskegon Lumberjacks (0-1-1-0, 1 pt.) took on the Sioux Falls Stampede (2-0-0-0, 4 pts.) on the final day of the five-day event. A quick start to the game highlighted by two goals from Matthew Van Blaricom (Southey, SK, CAN) set the tone, but the response from the Herd was greater leading to a 4-3 overtime loss for Muskegon.

Van Blaricom opened the scoring just over a minute into the contest off an assist from Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN). Lawrence got a pass in the middle of the ice from Jack Galanek (Hopkinton, MA) and moved into the offensive zone with pace. Wrapping around from the nearside to the back of the cage Lawrence popped a pass from below the goal line to the top of the crease. "MVB" caught the pass and one-timed a shot to the back of the net for his first career USHL goal.

Before the end of the first period Van Blaricom scored his second goal in the USHL. This time around, Cameron Aucoin (Hinsdale, IL) fired a shot towards the net that Van Blaricom caught as a pass and carried to the back door. With a practically empty net to shoot at Van Blaricom deposited the puck across the goal line to give the Jacks a 2-0 lead heading into the second period.

The middle stanza belonged to Sioux Falls. A pair of goals in the frame tied the game in a similar manner to yesterday's contest between the Jacks and Fargo Force. Bryce Ingles scored the first goal of the period for Sioux Falls at the 12:14 mark by redirecting a shot from Javon More. Then, in the final minute of the frame it was John McNelis who capitalized on an in tight opportunity created by Austin Baker.

Lawrence picked up his first goal in the USHL to open the scoring in the third. Just 2:14 into the period An action packed shift for the Jacks first line led to an extended period of offensive zone time. Jake Toll (Rosemount, MN) kept the puck in the zone on the far side of the blue line and sent a pass to the middle of the slot for Lawrence. With all of the time in the world Lawrence ripped a shot to the back of the net to give the Jacks back a 3-2 lead.

Twelve minutes later Redi Varkonyi buried a back door goal thanks to a pass of the pad from Ingles on a zone entry. The goal at the 14:02 stood as the last one in regulation and sent the teams to overtime tied 3-3.

2:48 into the overtime period Ethan Wyttenbach carried the puck into the offensive zone on the near side of the ice and slowed down allowing time for Aleksandr Rybakov to get to the back door. Wyttenbach fired a pass past the lone Muskegon defender to Rybakov on the far side to tap to the back of the net and win the game for Sioux Falls.

Stephen Peck (New York, NY) (0-0-1-0) earned the loss on his record, but played phenomenally for the Lumberjacks with 40 saves on 44 shots sent his way. Carl Axelsson (1-0-0-0) earned his first career win in the USHL with 30 saves against the 33 shots fired by Muskegon.

Next up for the Jacks is a two game weekend series against the Chicago Steel and Madison Capitols. Friday the 27th the Jacks take on the Steel before heading to Madison on Saturday the 28th. Both games can be caught on the official live stream partner of the USHL, FloHockey, and for free on the Lumberjacks Hockey Network on Mixlr.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from September 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.