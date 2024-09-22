Hawks Split Fall Classic Games

September 22, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The U.S. National Team Development Program Under 18s dealt the Waterloo Black Hawks their first setback of the season Sunday during a 5-2 loss at the USHL Fall Classic in the Pittsburgh suburbs.

Waterloo returns from the season-opening event with a 1-1-0 record. A day before, the Hawks upended the Chicago Steel 4-0.

Brendan McMorrow scored twice from close range for Waterloo during the first period Sunday. At 9:28, Ryan Zaremba set him up for a backhander, which he squeezed past Joey Slavick. Then at 16:04, Zaremba's initial shot was tipped by Grady Deering, with McMorrow also waiting near the edge of the crease to tap in the rebound.

The U18s bounced back from having just five shots in the opening period to score five goals in the second. Landon Hafele had the first of them on a tip during the dying seconds of a power play at 1:47. LJ Mooney then tied the score unassisted after a takeaway inside the Waterloo line at 7:31.

The next NTDP power play put the U18s into the lead when Jack Murtagh rifled a shot under the crossbar at 11:21. Will Horcoff banged in a cross-ice pass for an insurance tally at 15:10. Then with 16.2 seconds remaining, Murtagh finished the scoring by redirecting a Charlie Tretheway point shot.

Now the Black Hawks turn their attention to their home opener next Saturday. Waterloo begins this year's Dupaco Cowbell Cup series against the Des Moines Buccaneers at 6:05 p.m. The game is presented by Rydell Auto. Fans will also have the opportunity to enjoy a new edition of Party Town American Lager, brewed by SingleSpeed, with a pregame party at the SingleSpeed Taproom starting at 4 p.m. For tickets, call the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680 or visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

USA Hockey NTDP 0 5 0 - 5

Waterloo 2 0 0 - 2

1st Period-1, Waterloo, McMorrow 1 (Zaremba), 9:28. 2, Waterloo, McMorrow 2 (Deering, Zaremba), 16:04. Penalties-Deering Wat (elbowing), 9:49; Barnett Ntdp (roughing), 17:52; Bogas Wat (cross checking), 17:52; Compton Wat (tripping), 19:48.

2nd Period-3, USA Hockey NTDP, Hafele 1 (Bracco, Horcoff), 1:47 (PP). 4, USA Hockey NTDP, Mooney 1 7:31. 5, USA Hockey NTDP, Murtagh 1 (Bracco, Hafele), 11:21 (PP). 6, USA Hockey NTDP, Horcoff 1 (Fondrk), 15:10. 7, USA Hockey NTDP, Murtagh 2 (Trethewey, O'Neill), 19:43. Penalties-Barnett Ntdp (holding), 4:55; Morich Wat (roughing), 10:37.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Trethewey Ntdp (interference), 9:16; Poulin Wat (kneeing), 10:43; Lindberg Ntdp (cross checking), 15:59.

Shots on Goal-USA Hockey NTDP 5-17-4-26. Waterloo 12-10-7-29.

Power Play Opportunities-USA Hockey NTDP 2 / 4; Waterloo 0 / 3.

Goalies-USA Hockey NTDP, Slavick 0-0-0-0 (12 shots-10 saves); Boettiger 1-0-0-0 (17 shots-17 saves). Waterloo, Lachat 0-1-0-0 (26 shots-21 saves).

