Stallions Advance to UFL Title Game

June 8, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







The Birmingham Stallions staged a comeback, scoring 28 unanswered points to shut out the Michigan Panthers in the second half and secure a 31-18 victory in the USFL Conference Championship Game. The game took place on Saturday in front of 10,287 fans at Protective Stadium.

POSTGAME NOTES

The USFL Conference Championship was the first postseason game in United Football League history, as the Birmingham Stallions hosted the Michigan Panthers at Protective Stadium.

The game featured eight combined takeaways between the two teams (BHAM: 4; MICH: 4), which is the most in a UFL game this season and tied for the most in legacy USFL/XFL history.

Six of the aforementioned turnovers came in the third quarter. The first three possessions of the third quarter resulted in turnovers, followed by two punts and three more consecutive turnovers.

The Birmingham Stallions and head coach Skip Holtz have now won their respective division/conference championship game for three straight seasons (USFL South Division Champions in 2022-23; USFL Conference Champions in 2024). They will make their third straight league championship game appearance, coming off back-to-back USFL Championships in 2022-23. Holtz and Birmingham are undefeated (5-0) in the postseason in modern USFL/UFL history.

Birmingham cornerback Ike Brown became the first player in the UFL to have multiple interceptions in a game this season, as he picked off quarterback Danny Etling in the third and fourth quarter.

Michigan placekicker Jake Bates attempted six field goals (making 4), which is the most field goal attempts by one player in a game this season. The previous high was 5, held by Bates as well.

The Panthers scored on each of their first five possessions (1 TD, 4 FGs).

Birmingham scored 28 unanswered points over the final 30 minutes, 53 seconds of the game.

Michigan converted a fake field goal in the third quarter when Kai Nacua completed an 18-yard pass to Kedrick Whitehead.

Birmingham won its 10th game of the season, marking three straight seasons the Stallions have reached double-digit victories.

