St. Lucie Mets Tickets on Sale Today

February 17, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Single game tickets for all St. Lucie Mets home games at Clover Park go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Ten-game flex plans and season tickets are also available. Tickets can be purchased on stluciemets.com. Box office hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

The Mets are scheduled to play 66 home games at Clover Park from April-September. All home series are six games that span Tuesday-Sunday with the exception being a series against the Dunedin Blue Jays from Wednesday, June 28th-Monday, July 3rd. Opening Night at Clover Park is Tuesday, April 7th vs. the Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati).

Weekday games and Saturday games begin at 6:10 p.m. (6:05 p.m. April 23rd and July 25th) Sunday games start at 12:10 p.m.

The Mets are also excited to release the dates of promotions when they will wear specialty jerseys. The unique jerseys will be worn by the players and then made available for fans via auction on milbauctions.com.

- April 8th - Donate Life Night

- April 22nd - Marvel Super Hero Night with Black Panther jerseys for Voices for Children

- May 6th - Treasure Coast Hospice Night

- May 20th - Faith Night with 4Kids Treasure Coast

- May 27th - Summer Reading Night with Children's Service Council

- June 10th - Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night with Special Olympics

- June 29th-July 3rd - Military Appreciation Weekend

- July 15th - Christmas in July

- July 27th - Maddie's Fight Night

- August 12th - Vero Beach Athletics Night

- August 19th - Boo Bash with the Boys and Girls Club of St. Lucie County

- September 9th - First Responders Night

- September 10th - 9/11 Memorial Game

Continue to visit stluciemets.com leading up to the season for updates on promotions and other happenings at the ballpark.

