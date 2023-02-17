AMF Pup Shea Joining Mets Spring Training

America's VetDogs and the Amazin' Mets Foundation (AMF), the philanthropic arm of the New York Mets, is excited to share that the Mets' team pup and future service dog in training, Shea will join the team at Spring Training on Wednesday, February 22 at Clover Park. Shea will interact with NY Mets players, employees, and fans, take part in photo and video content capture and 'paw-tograph' baseballs. Shea is being raised in partnership with America's VetDogs, a New York-based national nonprofit that provides specially trained service dogs to veterans, first responders and active-duty service members with disabilities.

Shea is a 1-year-old male, yellow Labrador Retriever, undergoing basic training and socialization with the AMF staff, New York Mets' players and fans through June of 2023. Shea visits with Mets' front office staff, attends community events and select home games at Citi Field to expose him to various environments that will help mold him into a confident and calm future service dog. In June 2023, Shea will return to America's VetDogs campus for his 'formal training,' and soon after, will be placed a veteran with disabilities.

America's VetDogs is celebrating their 20th Anniversary and has placed nearly 1,000 service dogs with veterans, first responders or active-duty service members with disabilities nationwide. It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog; however, all the VetDogs' services are provided at no charge to the individual.

About America's VetDogs For 20 years, America's VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America's VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America's VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America's VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

About the Amazin' Mets Foundation The Amazin' Mets Foundation (www.amazinmetsfoundation.org) is the philanthropic arm of the New York Mets. The Foundation is committed to providing needed services and opportunities to children, families and underserved groups in our neighborhoods and communities.

