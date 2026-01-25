St. Louis Ambush vs. Milwaukee Wave - 1.25.26
Published on January 25, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
St. Louis Ambush YouTube Video
St. Louis Ambush take on Milwaukee Wave LIVE from Milwaukee, WI.
Check out the St. Louis Ambush Statistics
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 25, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Louis Ambush Stories
- St. Louis Ambush Defeat Wave 5-3 Saturday at Family Arena
- St. Louis Ambush Battle Milwaukee in Home-And-Away Series this Weekend
- St. Louis Ambush Defeat Empire Strykers Friday at Family Arena
- St. Louis Ambush Host Empire Strykers Friday at Family Arena
- St. Louis Ambush Experience a Star-Crossed Night in Washington