St. Louis Ambush vs. Kansas City Comets - December 27th, 2025 - MASL Highlights

Published on December 31, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush YouTube Video







The Kansas City Comets clinched their second consecutive I70 Series trophy as hat tricks from Zach Reget and Rian Marques led the Comets to a 9-6 victory over the St. Louis Ambush







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.