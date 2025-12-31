St. Louis Ambush vs. Kansas City Comets - December 27th, 2025 - MASL Highlights
Published on December 31, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
St. Louis Ambush YouTube Video
The Kansas City Comets clinched their second consecutive I70 Series trophy as hat tricks from Zach Reget and Rian Marques led the Comets to a 9-6 victory over the St. Louis Ambush
Check out the St. Louis Ambush Statistics
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 31, 2025
- Stars Shut out in San Diego - Tacoma Stars
- Pardo Leads Sockers to Shutout Win - San Diego Sockers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Louis Ambush Stories
- St. Louis Ambush Fall Short in Duel with Comets
- St. Louis Ambush Take to the Road to Clash with the Comets December 27
- St. Louis Ambush Lose Shootout Heartbreaker to the Comets
- St. Louis Ambush Hang On For A 3-4 Win On The Road
- St. Louis Ambush Play on Road Friday, at Home Sunday