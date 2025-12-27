St. Louis Ambush vs. Kansas City Comets - 12.27.25
Published on December 27, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
St. Louis Ambush YouTube Video
The i70 series continues as the St. Louis Ambush take on the Kansas City Comets live from Cable Dahmer Arena.
Check out the St. Louis Ambush Statistics
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 27, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Louis Ambush Stories
- St. Louis Ambush Take to the Road to Clash with the Comets December 27
- St. Louis Ambush Lose Shootout Heartbreaker to the Comets
- St. Louis Ambush Hang On For A 3-4 Win On The Road
- St. Louis Ambush Play on Road Friday, at Home Sunday
- St. Louis Ambush Pull off Dramatic Overtime Win