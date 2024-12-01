St. Louis Ambush Fall to Kansas City on the Road

December 1, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release









St. Louis Ambush defender defender Raphael Araujo vs. the Kansas City Comets

(St. Louis Ambush, Credit: Kansas City Comets) St. Louis Ambush defender defender Raphael Araujo vs. the Kansas City Comets(St. Louis Ambush, Credit: Kansas City Comets)

Independence, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush dropped an 8-4 battle to the Kansas City Comets Sunday night at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence. The Comets, who also defeated the Ambush Friday night, improved to 2-0 on the young season, while the Ambush dropped to 0-2.

St. Louis got a man advantage in the sixth minute of the match when Kansas City's Guerrero Pino was penalized for a two-footed tackle. The Comets successfully killed off that penalty when another blue card came out, this time for too many men on the field, giving the Ambush their second power play in the first eight minutes of the game. The second time was a charm for the Ambush as Franck Tayou put the ball in the net. At the end of the first quarter, St. Louis held a 1-0 advantage.

The Comets went on a power play of their own when James Thomas earned a trip to the sin bin for tripping in the third minute of the second period. St. Louis killed off the penalty, but Kansas City scored 18 seconds later with a high shot out of reach of Ambush goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento. St. Louis regained the lead when Tayou sent a pass to a charging William Eskay, who put a shot on target to make it a 2-1 game. Kansas City drew even in the eighth minute when Zach Reget took a high ball off the wall and got it by Nascimento. Just over a minute later, St. Louis answered when Triston Austin got a foot on a high-bouncing ball to give the Ambush a 3-2 lead. In the final minute of the half, the blue card came out for Tayou, giving Kansas City another man advantage. The horn sounded the end of the first half with the remainder of the power play carrying over to the beginning of the second half. The visitors held a 3-2 lead at the halfway mark.

The third quarter commenced with the Comets still on the power play but the Ambush managed to kill it off. In the sixth minute, Reget scored his second of the contest to knot the score (3-3) once again. Less than a minute later, Ramone Palmer got a foot on an errant shot and put in in goal to give the Comets the lead again (4-3). Kansas City made it a two-goal lead at the nine minute mark when Leonardo Acosta was wide open and took a long pass from goalkeeper Phillip Ejimadu and found the back of the net to make it a 5-3 game. St. Louis got one back in the twelfth minute when when a shot from Tayou come off a Comets defender and into the goal. At the end of three, Kansas City held a 5-4 lead.

The Comets drove a nail in the Ambush coffin in the tenth minute of the final stanza when Acosta nailed his second tally of the evening to increase the lead to 6-4. Less than a minute later, Kansas City gave themselves even more breathing room when Palmer logged his second goal of the match for a 7-4 leadl with less than five minutes remaining in the duel. St. Louis' troubles continued when Nascimento was called for a handball outside the box, giving Kansas City a shootout. With Nascimento in the penalty box, backup keeper Jose Ogaz came in cold off the bench. Rian Marques nailed a shot with relative ease, making it an 8-4 game.

Next for the Ambush is a weekend off, followed by a return to action on Sunday, December 15, when the Milwaukee Wave invade The Family Arena for a 2:05 p.m. CT first kick.

Season, single-game and group tickets are now on sale. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.