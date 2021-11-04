St. Cloud Rox Raised a Record $109,500 for Charity During 2021 Season

ST. CLOUD, MN - Throughout the 2021 season, the St. Cloud Rox once again teamed up with fans and corporate partners to focus on giving back to Central Minnesota organizations by raising an all-time season record of $109,500 for area charitable gift-giving.

Since the Rox inaugural season in 2012, over $350,000 has been raised through a variety of events including silent auctions, fundraiser events, and in-game promotions which have helped support over 150 Central Minnesota organizations in need.

"The charity giving throughout the season is teamwork at its best for the greater good of our community. It is only possible because of the great fans and corporate partners," said Rox Managing Partner Scott Schreiner.

Instrumental in the team's philanthropic efforts was the Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation, which raised nearly $90,000. It was founded in 2019 for the purpose of supporting youth programs in Sports, Arts, Volunteerism, and Education initiatives all across the communities of Central Minnesota.

The Foundation has created one of the largest scholarship programs in the region for high school senior students, donating $10,000 overall to help fund five individual awards at $2,000 each.

Project S.A.V.E. also rolled out a pilot program in partnership with the St. Cloud Area School District 742 that provided 367 individual students in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th-grade classrooms at Oak Hill Community School with a free reading book for a period of six months as part of a new RBI Club that is encouraging students to Read Books Independently away from school.

The Foundation invested $10,000 in Grant funding, appropriating $5,000 each for two separate applications - ARISE (A Recreational Inclusion Support Endeavor) program that provides support for children with disabilities in many Central Minnesota cities so they can access and participate in recreational programs alongside their peers and Habitat For Humanity to help purchase construction supplies for St. Cloud Tech High School students to complete an upper-level build for a Habitat home.

The success and impact of Project S.A.V.E. became more evident in 2021 when the Wells Corporation in Albany, MN picked out the Foundation to manage their inaugural Sporting Clays company outing in Little Falls. The event generated just over $38,000 that would be used for funding purposes by Project S.A.V.E. during the season.

As well, Project S.A.V.E. hosted the St. Cloud City Firefighters at a Rox home game in June that raised close to $15,000 as a benefit for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and MnFIRE, a statewide advocacy organization that equips area Firefighters with resources to address the growing health issues in the Minnesota fire service community.

During the season the Rox partnered with CDI and Advantage 1 Insurance Agency to host two jersey auctions. The game-worn jersey auctions raised over $8,100 to support local Veterans at Eagle's Healing Nest and the American Cancer Society.

In partnership with the Northwood League Foundation, the Rox continued the "Share the Glove" program in 2021. Eden Valley-Watkins Community Education was awarded the youth equipment grant, which provided softball equipment totaling a retail value over $2,000 including catcher's gear, gloves, helmets, bats, and baseballs.

The Rox partnered with Capital One to raise $3,450 for YMCA youth programming through the K's for Kids promotion, where $10 was donated for every strikeout a Rox pitcher recorded during home games.

The Rox will open their eleventh season of Northwoods League baseball in 2022. For more information regarding this release, season tickets, and partial season ticket packages for the 2022 season please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

