SRP Park to Host 4th Annual HBCU Baseball Classic on March 23rd

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: SRP Park, in partnership with Murphy Auto Group and Paine College (National Christian College Athletic Association), is excited to host the 4th Annual HBCU Baseball Classic presented by Murphy Auto Group on Sunday, March 23rd.

This year's event will begin with a CSRA High School Home Run Derby. Ten local high school players will compete in a Home Run Derby at SRP Park, with specific participants being announced at a later date. This exciting three-round showdown will begin at 12:00PM to kick off the 4th Annual HBCU Classic. The event concludes as Paine College will host Morris College for a doubleheader at SRP Park. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 2:00PM.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Mike and his team at Murphy Auto Group and host the 4th Annual HBCU Classic at SRP Park. This annual event has grown each year, and we know with the support of the community, it will continue to grow stronger," said Brandon Greene, GreenJackets General Manager. "Please join us to support Paine College Baseball on Sunday, March 23rd at SRP Park."

"Most people know the important role baseball had in assisting my family out of poverty. Please join us for the 4th annual HBCU Baseball Classic as we pay it forward to the next generation," said Mike Murphy, Owner of Murphy Auto Group. "If you want to positively affect the next generation, consider sponsoring or buying tickets in bulk! Learn more at www.greenjacketsbasball.com. "

Tickets for the public are on sale NOW and can be purchased by visiting www.greenjacketsbaseball.com. Lower Bowl Tickets will be $10 each and a portion of ticket sales will go to the Paine College Baseball Program. Tickets for Paine College students will be $7, available at the Box Office only. A limited number of luxury suites are available as well. For more information on luxury suites please contact SRP Park at 803-349-9406. Kids 12 and under are encouraged to wear their uniforms from their local team. All kids wearing their uniform will receive free access to the Wellstar MCG Health Kids Zone during the game.

For sponsorship inquiries for the HBCU Baseball Classic Tournament presented by Murphy Auto Group, please contact Graciela Thomas at gthomas@murphyag.com.

