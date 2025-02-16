Spurs Unveil Renovated Basketball Court and Playground at Davis White Park

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Spurs, Austin Parks Foundation (APF) and City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil an improved basketball court and renovated playground at Davis White Northeast Neighborhood Park on Sunday, Feb. 16. This is the fourth project completed as part of the "Play ATX" initiative and tips off Spurs Week in Austin, a weeklong activation across the city for the team's upcoming I-35 Series games. Harrison Barnes spent his day at the park to celebrate the improved play space, helping lead a basketball clinic with up to 40 youth athletes from local Austin schools.

Since its launch in 2023, Spurs and APF have donated more than $500,000 toward Play ATX, a multi-year program dedicated to renovating parks and basketball courts across Austin. The program is an expansion of Play SA, a $1 million initiative launched in 2020 to help revitalize public parks and create safe spaces for the San Antonio community. To date, Play SA has renovated 17 play spaces for residents across the city. Through collaboration with the City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department and APF, improvements made at Davis White Park include upgraded basketball goals and lighting around the court. Additionally, the playground was renovated with brand-new equipment and enhanced accessibility.

"Austin Parks Foundation, alongside Austin Parks and Recreation, is grateful to continue this partnership with Spurs Give with our first project completion of the year in Davis White Park," said Colin Wallis, CEO of Austin Parks Foundation. "Partnerships like these help our team amplify the importance of community in our city's parks and give more recreational options for kids to enjoy, whether that's on the basketball court or the playscape."

"We are thrilled by the transformation of Davis-White Park," said Jesús Aguirre, Austin Parks and Recreation Director. "This project demonstrates the power of collaboration with our community and other valued partners. High-quality parks and recreation spaces are critical to the vibrancy of our great city, and these renovations and new amenities provide a space for the community to gather, play, and foster connections while also continuing to honor the contributions of local African American heroes."

"Play ATX is our way of honoring and celebrating Spurs fans in Austin by creating safe, accessible spaces for play and connection," said Dr. Kara Allen, Chief People, Impact and Belonging Officer at Spurs Sports & Entertainment. "Thanks to the support of our partners, this space will allow multi-generational neighbors and athletes alike to develop their leadership skills and build their legacies on and beyond the court."

