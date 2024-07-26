Spurs Sign David Duke Jr. to a Two-Way Contract

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed guard David Duke Jr. to a Two-Way contract. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Duke Jr., 6-5/205, appeared in the final four games of last season for San Antonio, averaging 6.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 12.8 minutes, including 15 points, 3 rebounds and a steal vs. Detroit in the season finale. In 38 games (37 starts) with the Austin Spurs, Duke Jr. averaged a team-high 19.8 points to go with 6.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.30 steals in 32.9 minutes.

From Providence, Rhode Island, he originally signed a Two-Way contract with San Antonio on Dec. 14, 2023, following stints with the Brooklyn Nets and G League's Delaware Blue Coats. In 49 NBA games with the Spurs and Nets, Duke Jr. holds career averages of 4.4 points and 2.2 rebounds. In three G League regular seasons with Austin and Long Island, he averages 20.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.40 steals n 32.9 minutes. With the Blue Coats, he appeared in 11 2023 G League Showcase Cup games where he posted 21.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists in 31.5 minutes.

