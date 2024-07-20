Spurs Fall to 76ers

Sports stats



Austin Spurs

Spurs Fall to 76ers

July 20, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release


LAS VEGAS - The San Antonio Spurs (3-1) fell short the Philadelphia 76ers (3-1), 96-80, at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center.

Philadelphia guard Judah Mintz scored 10 first quarter points to push a 25-12 lead in the first period. The Spurs answered back in the second frame with a 19-7 run to help cut the deficit to five at the break, 42-37. Both teams traded buckets in the second half that featured a three pointer by Harrison Ingram that brought the Spurs within one going into the final frame, 64-63. Philadelphia would extend their lead to 16 in the fourth quarter to claim victory, 96-80. Jamaree Bouyea finished with 15 points to go with 6 steals. Harrison Ingram tallied 14 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists, while Donovan Williams added 13 points and 4 rebounds.

Ricky Council IV led Philadelphia with a game-high 20 points and 5 rebounds, along with 3 steals.

-spurs.com-

Check out the Austin Spurs Statistics

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...

NBA G League Stories from July 20, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Austin Spurs Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central