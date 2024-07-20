Spurs Fall to 76ers

July 20, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

LAS VEGAS - The San Antonio Spurs (3-1) fell short the Philadelphia 76ers (3-1), 96-80, at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center.

Philadelphia guard Judah Mintz scored 10 first quarter points to push a 25-12 lead in the first period. The Spurs answered back in the second frame with a 19-7 run to help cut the deficit to five at the break, 42-37. Both teams traded buckets in the second half that featured a three pointer by Harrison Ingram that brought the Spurs within one going into the final frame, 64-63. Philadelphia would extend their lead to 16 in the fourth quarter to claim victory, 96-80. Jamaree Bouyea finished with 15 points to go with 6 steals. Harrison Ingram tallied 14 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists, while Donovan Williams added 13 points and 4 rebounds.

Ricky Council IV led Philadelphia with a game-high 20 points and 5 rebounds, along with 3 steals.

