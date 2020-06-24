Springfield Selected as St. Louis Cardinals Practice Squad Location

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - We are excited that Springfield has been selected as the location for the St. Louis Cardinals Taxi Squad during the 2020 Major League Baseball Season.

The fact that the Springfield community will be able to provide a location and environment conducive to helping the Cardinals pursue a World Series Championship in 2020 is a testament to our city and region during what continues to be unprecedented times.

The Taxi Squad will be comprised of reserve players who will be called up by the St. Louis Cardinals as needed. Last week, Major League Baseball directed its teams to find a location for taxi squads within 100 miles of their ballpark. The Cardinals received special approval to use Springfield despite being separated by more than 100 miles.

While we understand that our fans have many questions about what all of this means, we are learning details from Major League Baseball and will follow all safety and health protocols that Major League Baseball requires.

Please note that this does not mean that the Minor League Baseball Season has been officially canceled. We are still waiting on details from Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball about our season as well.

We will communicate further with our fans once we have more information. We sincerely appreciate your patience as we continue to learn and adapt at a rapid pace.

