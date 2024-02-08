Springfield Cardinals Night at MSU Ice Bears Is this Saturday, February 10

Louie returns to the ice this Saturday, Feb. 10 for Springfield Cardinals Night at the Missouri State Ice Bears game against the University of Arizona!

Mention the "Springfield Cardinals Discount" at the Jordan Valley Ice Park ticket booth to get your General Admission tickets for just $5!

Louie and Springfield Cardinals representatives will be at the game, where Louie will participate in the ceremonial puck drop and mingle with fans through the 1st period.

The Ice Bears game starts at 6pm, so wear your best Cardinals and Bears gear and help support the Ice Bears this Saturday, Feb. 10!

There is no limit on how many tickets can be purchased using the "Springfield Cardinals Discount." The "Springfield Cardinals Discount" cannot be combined with any other offer and is only good while tickets are available. Tickets must be ordered in person by requesting the "Springfield Cardinals Discount" ticket offer to receive the discount.

