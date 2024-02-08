Missions to Host Two Exhibition Games against Saltillo

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club will be hosting two exhibition games against the Saraperos de Saltillo of the Mexican League. The two clubs will play each other on Friday, March 29th and Saturday, March 30th. Both games will take place at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets for these games will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 13th. Tickets will be available online at samissions.com or over the phone at 210-625-7275. The gates will open at 6:00 p.m. for the exhibition games.

This is the second consecutive season that the Missions have hosted exhibition games with the Mexican League. In 2023, the club played two exhibition games against Monclova.

Saltillo is entering their 54th season in the LMB. The club has won the LMB three times (1980, 2009, 2010). The 2023 season saw Saltillo finish 4th in the North Division. There will be more information about their roster and field staff later, but Fernando Villegas and Kurt Heyer will be returning to the club.

Villegas, a 25-year-old right fielder, was named LMB Most Valuable Player in 2023 after batting .390 with 16 home runs and 58 runs batted in. Heyer, a 33-year-old pitcher, saved 20 games for Saltillo in 2023 and recorded a 2.77 ERA in 44 relief appearances.

The Missions roster will be announced at a later date. Their field staff includes the return of Luke Montz (manager) and Jeff Andrews (pitching coach). Yunir Garcia will be the team's hitting coach. Miguel Del Castillo will be the club's bench coach.

The Missions 2024 season gets underway on Friday, April 5th on the road against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. The home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9th against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

