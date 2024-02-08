"Fiesta En El Parque" Event to be Held March 9th at Momentum Bank Ballpark

The RockHounds have a big announcement to make on Saturday, March 9th, at Momentum Bank Ballpark! Join the team as they celebrate the local Hispanic/Latino community with "Fiesta en el Parque". There will be live music, performers, and vendors on site. Merchandise and free tickets will be raffled off and the team store will be open. The event will run from 12pm-3pm, and is free to attend!

A press conference will be held in the Diamond Club at 12:00pm to reveal the RockHounds' "big announcement" in regard to the "Copa de la Diversión™" initiative. Arrive early to be able to attend.

"Copa de la Diversión™" or "Fun Cup™" is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with Minor League Baseball™ teams' local U.S. Hispanic communities. The initiative has four key pillars:

Increase awareness, authentic engagements and attendance with U.S. Hispanics in their local communities.

Embrace a culture that is passionate about baseball, family and fun by updating the ballpark experience to match the values these fans cherish most.

Create and employ culturally relevant on-field personas that authentically connect teams with their local U.S. Hispanic communities.

Amplify MiLB's continuous efforts including to diversify the game and business of baseball nationwide.

Businesses interested in running a table at the event are encouraged to call the RockHounds' front office at 432-520-2255. Limited tables are available.

Opening Night at Momentum Bank Ballpark is Tuesday, April 9th, against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Double-A Affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks). Season tickets are available now and can be requested here. Single-game tickets go on sale on March 4th. The full season's schedule can be downloaded here.

