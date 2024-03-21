Springfield Cardinals Name New Play-By-Play Voice

The Springfield Cardinals are pleased to announce the hiring of Alex Jensen as their new play-by-play broadcaster and "Voice of the Springfield Cardinals". Jensen brings a myriad of experience to the broadcast booth and will call all 138 games live on Classic Rock 106.7, the radio home of Springfield Cardinals Baseball.

"We are really excited to introduce Alex as the new Voice of the Cardinals," said Vice President of Ticketing and Marketing Andrew Buchbinder. "Alex brings a lot of experience to the booth that includes calling games in the big leagues, and is going to be a tremendous addition to our team and community. We know our fans will love hearing him bring the excitement of Springfield Cardinals Baseball to life as he tells the story of our season all year long on Classic Rock 106.7."

Jensen is a Bay Area native, born and raised in Oakland, CA. He most recently served as the "Voice of the Stockton Ports" since 2020, while also filling in for over 60 radio games with the Oakland A's.

"I am honored to serve as the next broadcaster for the Springfield Cardinals and continue the long tradition of excellence in the radio booth at Hammons Field," Jensen said. "Joining one of the most recognizable brands in Minor League Baseball and working with the Cardinals' great front office team is an incredible opportunity. I can't wait to get out to Springfield to be a part of Cardinals Nation, immerse myself in the community and talk some baseball!"

He began his broadcasting career in 2008 with St. Mary's (CA) Women's Basketball . In addition to baseball, Jensen has called Saint Mary's College Men's Basketball since 2013 and split sideline reporter duties for University of California Football during the 2023 season. He graduated from St. Mary's in 2008 with a degree in Communication and Media Studies after pitching collegiately there for two seasons (four seasons total including Junior College).

Jensen becomes just the fourth-ever Voice of the Cardinals in team history, joining Mike Lindskog (currently with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes), Jeff Levering (currently with the Milwaukee Brewers) and most recently Andrew Buchbinder in that role.

You can hear Alex Jensen every night on terrestrial radio Classic Rock 106.7 and springfieldcardinals.com and during home game TV broadcasts on MiLB.tv.

