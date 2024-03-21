Amarillo's First Ever Drone Show Coming to HODGETOWN June 7-8

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles are excited to announce the addition of back-to-back drone light show performances at HODGETOWN on June 7-8. The Sod Poodles have partnered with Sky Elements to bring 200 drones to light up the Amarillo sky and pay homage to Sod Poodles baseball and other iconic Amarillo history and imagery.

"We could not be more excited to bring our hometown the first-ever live drone show," said Sod Poodles President & General Manager, Tony Ensor. "Our staff is constantly pushing to bring the biggest and best experiences possible to our deserving fans and this drone show fits in perfectly. These will be two can't-miss nights that people will be talking about for a long time, so please get your tickets early. This major event would not be possible without great partners like Rush Lasik, Amarillo National Bank, Amarillo Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Sky Elements, who stepped up to make this happen. We cannot wait for our fans, most of whom will be seeing this futuristic technology for the first time, to enjoy the sky over HODGETOWN being animated in a way never seen before."

Sky Elements, based in Fort Worth, is the leading drone light show provider in the United States. Their experienced team has brought the art of drone light shows all across the country for community events, sports teams, businesses, artists, and major brands alike. The company set the Guinness World Record© for the largest aerial sentence formed by multirotor/drones during their Fourth of July weekend performance last year in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The shows will take place on Friday, June 7th, and Saturday, June 8th when the Sod Poodles host the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A, Los Angeles Dodgers). Additional information regarding the games can be found below:

Friday, June 7 vs. Tulsa Drillers

Presented by: Rush Lasik & Visit Amarillo

Game Time: 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Tickets: Buy Now

Saturday, June 8 vs Tulsa Drillers (Route 66 Night)

Presented by: Amarillo National Bank & Visit Amarillo

Game Time: 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Tickets: Buy Now

For the most up-to-date news on the Sod Poodles 2024 season along with detailed information on promotions, groups & hospitality, or other HODGETOWN events, follow the team on social media @sodpoodles on Facebook, X, and Instagram. For questions and more information, call 806-803-7762 or email info@SodPoodles.com.

