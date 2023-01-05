Springfield Cardinals Baseball Moves to 106.7 The River

Springfield, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals and SummitMedia are excited to announce a brand-new partnership that makes 106.7 The River the new radio home of Springfield Cardinals Baseball.

Janelle Moffett, SummitMedia Springfield President & General Manager says, "Springfield Cardinals baseball is part of the fiber of our community. Their commitment to strengthening communities in the Ozarks and being a local entertainment destination makes it a perfect partnership for 106.7 The River. We are thrilled to be the new radio home for Springfield Cardinals baseball!"

Beginning with 2023 Opening Day on Thursday, April 6, all 138 Regular Season games and all additional Postseason games will be broadcast live on 106.7 The River. All audio broadcasts will also be streamed live on 1067TheRiver.com and will be linked from SpringfieldCardinals.com.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with SummitMedia and bring all the excitement of Springfield Cardinals Baseball to 106.7 The River," said Springfield Cardinals Vice President / General Manager Dan Reiter. "The River's great signal will allow for even more Cardinals fans to enjoy listening to the future stars of the St. Louis Cardinals on our broadcast every night. This is a new era of Springfield Cardinals Baseball on the radio, and we couldn't be more excited to kick it off with SummitMedia."

Andrew Buchbinder will return for his 11th year as the "Voice of the Cardinals" and the team's Director of Branding & Communications. The Cardinals open the 2023 season at Hammons Field on Thursday, April 6 against the Wichita Wind Surge.

106.7 The River (KRVI) is part of SummitMedia Springfield, whose stations also include Talk 104.1 (KSGF) Country 94.7 KTTS and Power 96.5 (KSPW).

