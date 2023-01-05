Hooks Announce Prep Softball Preseason All-Stars

January 5, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Student-athletes from 18 area programs comprise the 2023 South Texas High School Softball Preseason All-Star Team, which will be honored Thursday, January 26 at the Omni Hotel in downtown Corpus Christi.

San Diego and Santa Gertrudis Academy each boast three representatives in the Private-3A Division. Along with a pair of Odem and Refugio picks, Aransas Pass, Falfurrias, Incarnate Word Academy, London, and Riviera Kaufer sport single selections.

The 4A-5A Division is balanced by six schools - Alice, Bishop, Calallen, Carroll, Flour Bluff, and Tuloso-Midway - each earning two placements. Veterans Memorial, Sinton, and Ray round out the large-school contingent.

Alaunah Almaraz (Calallen), Jamie Burch (Sinton), Sedalia Flores (Bishop), Ava Hernandez (Alice), Aylah Mata (Carroll) and Jade Moreno (Flour Bluff) were also recognized as preseason all-stars a year ago. Moreno is now a three-time selection.

The 30 softball standouts were elected by head coaches from 31 Coastal Bend high schools.

American League All-Star and Rawlings Gold Glove catcher Jose Trevino returns to the Sparkling City as featured speaker for the 17th South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet, presented by Whataburger.

Ray High School product Nick Loftin, now starring in the Kansas City Royals system, will be recognized as the Mike Adams South Texas Pro Player of the Year. Prior to Jose Bravo and Justin Dirden being presented with their Hooks POY hardware, the banquet culminates with Astros coach and Refugio native Dan Firova receiving a lifetime achievement award.

Doors open at 6 PM and the program begins at 7. Call 361-561-HOOK (4665) for tickets.

2023 South Texas High School Softball Preseason All-Stars

Private-3A Division

Pitchers

Ava Aleman - Incarnate Word Academy - Sr.

Jocelyne Galvan - Aransas Pass - Sr.

Krysten Perez - San Diego - Sr.

Skyler Ramos - Kaufer - Jr.

Kristal Rodriguez - Refugio - Sr.

Catcher

Makaylee Adams - San Diego - Sr.

First Base

Isabella De Los Santos - Santa Gertrudis Academy - So.

Second Base

Aubriela Ochoa - Falfurrias - Jr.

Third Base

Trinity Silguero - Santa Gertrudis Academy - Jr.

Shortstop

Parker Rhoden - London - Sr.

Outfield

Chadriana Callis - Refugio - Sr.

Carina Palacios - Santa Gertrudis Academy - Jr.

Bella Salinas - Odem - Sr.

Designated Player

Zoey Garcia - Odem - Sr.

Utility

Marlaina Sanchez - San Diego - Jr.

2023 South Texas High School Softball Preseason All-Stars

4A-5A Softball Division

Pitchers

Madeline Aguilar - Veterans Memorial - Jr.

Jamie Burch - Sinton - Jr.

Ava Hernandez - Alice - Sr.

Jade Moreno - Flour Bluff - Sr.

Catcher

Brookelynn Meador - Calallen - So.

First Base

Alaunah Almaraz - Calallen - Jr.

Second Base

Demiree Stafford - Tuloso-Midway - So.

Third Base

Sedalia Flores - Bishop - Sr.

Shortstop

Leah Cran - Ray - Sr.

Outfield

Alinna Cruz - Bishop - Sr.

Samiya Johnson - Flour Bluff - Sr.

Aylah Mata - Carroll - Jr.

Designated Player

Clarissa Valdez - Tuloso-Midway - Jr.

Utility

Kiley Flores - Carroll - So.

Jackie Molina - Alice - Sr.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from January 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.