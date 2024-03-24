Spring Training Report - March 23rd

March 24, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Minor League Spring Training games are underway in Florida with Phillies minor leaguers tuning up for the season. Here are a few notes from games of Saturday, March 23rd involving former and potential BlueClaws.

(year with the BlueClaws)

Double-A Game

LF Marcus Lee Sang (2022-23) went 3-3 with a triple.

LF Troy Schreffler (2023) came on for Lee Sang and went 1-2 with a double.

RF Gabriel Rincones, Jr. (2023) went 2-4 with a double and a home run.

3B Kendall Simmons went 1-4 with an RBI.

On the mound, RHP Tyler Phillips, a Bishop Eustace product that made one start for the BlueClaws in 2021, threw 4.2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

RHP Carlos Francisco (2021-23) threw a scoreless inning with one strikeout.

High-A Game

SS Bryan Rincon (2023) went 1-3 with a triple and an RBI.

LF Hendry Mendez, acquired from the Brewers in the off-season, went 2-4.

RF Leandro Pineda (2022-23) went 1-4 with a double.

1B Felix Reyes (2023) went 1-4 with an RBI.

RHP Mitch Neunborn (2023) started and threw two scoreless innings with a walk and two strikeouts.

RHP Jack Dallas (2023) struck out two over two innings, allowing one run.

LHP Wesley Moore (2023) threw a 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout.

LHP Andrew Walling retired all six batters he faced, striking out three.

Low-A Game

C Eduardo Tait went 2-3 with a triple.

CF Avery Owusu-Asiedu went 2-3 with double and an RBI.

RHP Brandon Beckel threw two scoreless innings allowing one hit, one walk, and adding three strikeouts.

RHP Drew Garrett struck out three over two scoreless and hitless innings.

The BlueClaws open the season on Friday, April 5th. Tickets are on sale now.

