Spring Breakout Game Features Future Stars

March 26, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







This year, the MLB launched an amazing promotion called the Spring Breakout. The intent was to have a game at the Spring Training complexes of all teams that would feature no major leaguers whatsoever. Instead, it would contain the young stars of each team's farm system that hope to one day play in The Show.

The future Mariners were set to face off against the future Padres in Glendale on March 15th. However, there was some unanticipated rain at the ballpark that day, so it was delayed until the 23rd. Rain you say? In Arizona? Yes, it caused some serious disappointment. But on the 23rdthe players were definitely ready for the showdown.

The club brass was in attendance, and there were certainly some nerves (4 players hit by pitch and a few errors.) But nothing too egregious and once they got playing, they all certainly embraced the spotlight.

For the Mariners, the game started with Logan Evans on the mound. He's a University of Pittsburgh alumni who was drafted last summer by the club. It was a big vote of confidence for them to put him there, knowing his limited body of professional work at this point. He definitely showed some nerves, hitting the first batter. But he settled down and looked strong. There was a fielding error that led to some negative results, but he definitely showed his potential.

Another star for the Mariners was Tai Peete, who in the bottom of the 5th inning launched a double to centerfield clearing the bases and "Tai-ing" the game! Peete was the 2nd player drafted by the Mariners in 2023, and plays with a fun intensity and passion that's infectious. He started at 3rd base for the team, but likely will get some time at shortstop as well.

Former AquaSox star Jonatan Clase put on a clinic in fielding and with hitting as well. While he didn't steal 18 bases like I'm sure he wanted to, he played a key role hitting an RBI in the 5th inning to help the Mariners take the lead.

Harry Ford was also in attendance, and batted cleanup throughout the game. He scored twice on a walk and a hit, and drove in his teammate Alberto Rodriguez in the bottom of the 8th inning!

Another player for AquaSox fans to keep an eye out for was Aidan Smith. The centerfielder was also drafted last summer, in the 4th round. Playing with a lot of energy like Tai Peete, he's a sparkplug for any team he plays for. He hit a key single in the 4th inning to score 2 runs and was on base for Peete's rally in the 5th as well. He should be at Modesto all season this year, but AquaSox fans should keep an eye out for him.

One player I was excited to see was big Lazaro Montes. The international star from Cuba is a monster at the plate. At only 19, he has power to scare any pitcher in the big leagues, and he's learned to be patient at the plate as well. Helping Modesto down the stretch to win their championship, he was impressive. He played well, drawing 2 walks and scoring twice.

The final score was 13-10, with the Padres players taking the win. But it was a fun game for everyone there, with all the players enjoying the atmosphere of Spring Training and their time in the spotlight. The broadcasters spent time chatting with players and club leadership as well, discussing the bright future of the Mariners and the continuing progress the players have made.

As a baseball fan, this is definitely something to get excited about. Every year during the All-Star Break, there's something called the Futures Game, which highlights some big prospects from across the minors. However, as it's just one game and pulled from across the league, it's a bit limited. Last year in Seattle we were lucky to host it, and it contained some former AquaSox like Noelvi Marte and Harry Ford. It's a fun watch every year, but it always feels like it doesn't honor enough of the hard-working minor leaguers across the game.

In promoting the minor league stars this way, the MLB hopes to excite fans for the future. I think it's nothing but positive for the future of the game. Were we watching the 2027 Seattle Mariners out there on the field? We don't know, but it's definitely fun to see these players get a chance to shine in the spotlight. I'm already looking forward to next year, when perhaps we'll witness a Spring Breakout!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from March 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.