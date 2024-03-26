Toyota Superstar Series Set for 2024 Season

The Canadians and Toyota are proud to announce the return of the Toyota Superstar Series for the second consecutive year, bringing former Major Leaguers to Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium throughout the 2024 season.

C's fans will have an opportunity to get up close and personal with big league alumni during an in-game autograph session. The first 1,000 fans in attendance at each Toyota Superstars Series date will receive a miniature poster featuring that night's player.

"Toyota is proud to celebrate incredible talent on the field and beyond, with the Vancouver Canadians and the 2024 Superstar Series." Scott Jones, Chairman - Pacific Toyota Dealers said. "For decades, remarkable players have headed to the majors after knocking it out of the park at Nat Bailey - and, this season, we're excited to continue to support both legendary heroes and local talent."

Tuesday, May 7 - Marco Estrada

The 12-year MLB veteran kicks-off the Series. A sixth-round pick in 2005 out of Long Beach State, Estrada made his big league debut with the Washington Nationals in 2008 and appeared in 15 games for the Nats across two seasons. After a waiver claim sent him to Milwaukee, the right-hander established himself as a versatile arm that could handle both long relief and an occasional start. Estrada became a consistent member of the rotation in 2012 and posted solid numbers over the next three years before the Blue Jays swapped Adam Lind with the Brewers to bring Estrada to Toronto. His first season in the American League was also his best as a pro; Estrada went 13-8 with a 3.13 ERA across 181 innings and made several crucial starts in the 2015 postseason.

Tuesday, May 28 - Buck Martinez

The iconic Blue Jays color commentator and longtime Major Leaguer will be "right on cue" for his visit to The Nat. He got his first taste of life in the big leagues in 1969 with the Kansas City Royals, which began an eight-year stint with the organization that included a .333 batting average and four RBI in five games of the 1976 American League Championship Series.

Martinez was traded to Milwaukee and was with the Brewers for three seasons before the Blue Jays dealt for him in 1981; Gil Kubski went the other way in the trade. The Redding, CA native established himself as a regular contributor and endeared himself to the team and its fan base over the six seasons he was with the club. Martinez hung up his spikes after 17 years in the big leagues and transitioned directly to the broadcast booth, where he has shared his wisdom and personality ever since - save for a turn as Blue Jays manager between 2001 and 2002.

Tuesday, June 25 - Orlando Hudson

The two-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove Award winner began his pro career as Toronto's 43rd round pick in the 1997 draft. Hudson played his way through the Blue Jays system - with stops at Medicine Hat, Hagerstown, Dunedin, Tennessee and Syracuse - before making his MLB debut for the Jays in July of 2002. Traded to Arizona in exchange for Troy Glaus, "O-Dog" slashed a combined .294/.365/.448 with a .814 OPS in three seasons with the Diamondbacks. He went on to play in Los Angeles, Minnesota, San Diego and on the south side of Chicago before retiring in 2013.

Tuesday, August 6 - Eric Gagne

Few were as synonymous with late inning dominance than Eric Gagne in his prime. The Montreal native starred as an amateur before attending Seminole Junior College in Oklahoma then signing with the Dodgers as a free agent in 1995. An early set back of Tommy John surgery in 1997 left him undeterred; he made his big league debut in 1999 and went on to rack up 718 strikeouts in 643.2 innings over his 10-year career. His 2003 campaign - one of three in which he was named an All-Star - saw him post a career-low 1.20 ERA with 55 saves and a Cy Young Award. Between August 26, 2002, and July 5, 2004, he converted 84 consecutive save chances, a major league record.

"The Toyota Superstar Series is a special opportunity for our fans to meet former Major Leaguers and connect with baseball history," Canadians Vice President of Sales & Marketing Walter Cosman said. "The support from our partners at Pacific Toyota Dealers is instrumental in creating memories like these at The Nat."

Tickets for these games and the rest of the 2024 season are available now by visiting CanadiansBaseball.com or calling 604-872-5232.

