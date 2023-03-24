SpotOn Announced as Food and Beverage Point-Of-Sale at DBAP

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls have announced they are partnering with SpotOn as the food and beverage point of sale system for Bull City Hospitality, the exclusive food service provider of the Bulls.

"We are very excited to use SpotOn for our third season at Durham Bulls Athletic Park," said Dave Levey, Durham Bulls Director of Food and Beverage. "Their flexible system meets our needs from mobile, kiosk, grab and go, concessions and suites all under one sales platform." "We're thrilled to provide Bull City Hospitality with the tools they need to deliver an unrivaled guest experience with accelerated transactions and order speed and efficiency," said RJ Horsley, COO of SpotOn. "The fan experience has become an increasingly integral part of a venue's success, and we are committed to delivering intuitive technology that upgrades the fan experience with a new ordering experience that gives them that power to order how they want when they want."

SpotOn serves over 60 percent of professional sports teams, including the Arizona Diamondbacks, Anaheim Ducks and New York Yankees as well as numerous minor league ballparks and college sports teams, in addition to sports and entertainment venues such as Live Nation, Dodger Stadium, Arizona State University and Nashville Soccer Club.

The Bulls begin their Back-to-Back Triple-A National Championship defense on Opening Night 2023 at the DBAP on Friday, March 31. First pitch against the Norfolk Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, is set for 6:35pm. Tickets for that game and all 75 home contests are now available at DurhamBulls.com.

For more information on full-season and mini plan packages, please call 919.956.BULL.

