Indians Announce Opening Weekend Promotions at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS - With the start of the Triple-A baseball season just one week away, the Indianapolis Indians today announced promotions for the club's three-game Opening Weekend series against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Victory Field. Today only until 11:59 PM EST, fans can also take advantage of a special Opening Night 2-for-1 ticket offer available here.

Opening Night presented by AES Indiana and Sun King Brewery is set for Friday, March 31. Opening Night promos include a toboggan beanie giveaway to the first 1,000 fans (21 and older) through the gates along with a 60-Degree Weather Guarantee in partnership with FOX59. If the temperature is below 60 degrees at the 7:05 PM first pitch, all fans in attendance will receive a ticket to another April home game of their choice.

"The dawn of a new baseball season in Indianapolis is almost upon us which is cause for celebration," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and general manager. "We are ready to welcome fans back to Victory Field to enjoy our Opening Weekend promotions and a must-see team loaded with talent."

Opening Weekend continues Saturday, April 1 with first pitch at 1:35 PM. Fans are encouraged to head to Sun King Brewery's downtown location for Bike to the Ballpark.

The weekend series concludes on April 2 with another 1:35 PM start and the first Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer, when all children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and Capri Sun® juice pouch with price of admission. Knot Hole Kids Club members will also be treated to their own Knot Hole Kids Club Opening Day presented by Riley Children's Health and Williams Comfort Air. Knot Hole members may walk the red carpet upon entering the ballpark, receive Indians-themed face paintings and a Rowdie poster, be one of the first Rowdie Rookies and run the bases after the game.

Single-game tickets to Opening Weekend and all 75 home games throughout the season are on sale. Group and premium reservations are also available along with full season, half season and mini plan packages. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

