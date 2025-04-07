Sporting KC II Signs Academy Goalkeeper Jacob Molinaro to MLS NEXT Pro Professional Contract

April 7, 2025

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II announced today that the club has signed 18-year-old Academy goalkeeper Jacob Molinaro to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract ahead of Wednesday's match against MNUFC2.

Molinaro is the fifth Sporting KC Academy product signed to SKC II's 2025 MLS NEXT Pro roster, joining Nati Clarke, Cielo Tschantret, Shane Donovan and Johann Ortiz. The keeper has made 12 pro appearances over the last two seasons and has made 42 saves.

Sporting KC II 2025 Roster - as of Monday, April 7

(Players signed to MLS NEXT Pro professional contracts)

Goalkeepers (1): Jacob Molinaro

Defenders (3): Nati Clarke, Pierre Lurot, Anthony Samways

Midfielders (6): Bryan Arellano, Shane Donovan, Johann Ortiz, Gael Quintero, Cielo Tschantret, Beckham Uderitz

Forwards (3): Medgy Alexandre, Maouloune Goumballe, David Zavala

Molinaro, an 18-year-old native of Atlanta, Georgia, grew up in the Kansas City suburb of Leawood, Kansas, and joined the Sporting KC Academy in 2019. He has represented the club at the U-13 through U-19 levels in addition to making 10 MLS NEXT Pro appearances for Sporting KC II during the 2024 season.

A 6-foot-3 goalkeeper with great athleticism, Molinaro was an integral part of the U-17 side that reached the 2023 MLS NEXT Playoffs before joining the Sporting KC first team for preseason training in 2024. Last year also saw Molinaro break into the MLS NEXT Pro ranks as he earned his SKC II debut on May 5 against North Texas SC and collected his first win the following month versus MNUFC2.

Molinaro spent his second consecutive preseason campaign with Sporting's first team in January and February, training alongside John Pulskamp, Ryan Schewe and fellow Academy product Jack Kortkamp. He has started two matches this season and earned a shootout victory over North Texas SC on March 28.

Led by head coach Istvan Urbanyi, Sporting KC II will return to Children's Mercy Victory Field on Wednesday night to take on MNUFC 2. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. CT, tickets are on sale at SeatGeek.com for just $10 and the game will stream live on MLSENXTPro.com.

Jacob Molinaro

Goalkeeper

Birthdate: 1/16/2007 (18 years old)

Height: 6-3

Weight: 185 lbs.

Hometown: Leawood, KS

Birthplace: Atlanta, GA

Citizenship: USA

Instagram: @jmolinaro01

