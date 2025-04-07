Inter Miami CF II Narrowly Falls on the Road to Atlanta United 2

April 7, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II (1W-2L-1D, 4 points) narrowly fell 3-2 to Atlanta United 2 in a unique two-venue match. The fixture began Sunday morning at Fifth Third Bank Stadium but was postponed in the 24th minute due to inclement weather. The match resumed nearly 24 hours later on Monday, this time under the closed roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Notably, Preston Plambeck made his professional debut and capped it off with a goal-scoring Inter Miami II's second late in the match.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami CF II took the pitch with Matias Marin in goal; Alejo Ristano, Nicolas Almeida, captain Giovanni Ferraina and César Abadía-Reda made up a back line of four; Plambeck, Derrek Martinez, Santiago Ledesma and Jack Pymm started in midfield; Mateo Saja and Daniel Pinter led the team's attack.

Match Action

The first moments of the match were action-packed. Inter Miami II opened the scoring just three minutes in, with Saja finding the back of the net after a well-worked build-up involving Ristano and Pinter, who provided the assist. Atlanta quickly responded in the 6th minute to equalize.

A weather delay in the 24th minute halted the match, which was later postponed and relocated due to inclement weather in the area.

When play resumed on Monday, Inter Miami II came under pressure from Atlanta, who took a 2-1 lead in the 39th minute after an initial effort was saved by Marin but tapped in on the rebound. The scoreline remained unchanged through the end of the first 45 minutes.

Early in the second half, Atlanta extended their lead in the 54th minute with Tablante netting his second of the night. Inter Miami II pushed to close the gap, and in the 89th minute, Plambeck marked his first professional appearance with a well-taken goal, shortening the deficit to 3-2.

Despite a spirited effort, the Herons couldn't find the equalizer, and Atlanta United 2 came away with all three points.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami II will return home for more 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season action hosting Toronto FC II at Chase Stadium on Thursday, April 10 at 7 p.m. ET.

