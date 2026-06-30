SportCenter Top10 - Vegas

Published on June 30, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks YouTube Video







A walk-off touchdown. A spot on SportsCenter.

Senika McKie's game-winning catch for the Knight Hawks checks in at No. 9 on ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10.







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Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

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