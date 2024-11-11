Spokane Zephyr FC Gear up for Rematch at Lexington SC

November 11, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Spokane Zephyr FC will make a stop in Kentucky to take on Lexington SC at 4 p.m. PST on Wednesday at Lexington Stadium. The match will be their third of a six-match road trip.

Both sides have a quick turnaround after playing on Saturday. Lexington fell to Dallas Trinity FC 3-2 while Zephyr played top-ranked Carolina Ascent to a 0-0 draw.

Spokane's match against Carolina saw the return of Emina Ekić, Sophia Braun and Riley Tanner who were each called up to international play during the most recent FIFA window.

Zephyr recorded 12 shots against Carolina but were unable to find the back of the net. Spokane created consecutive great looks before halftime. In the 37th minute, a shot from the top of the box by Ekić deflected off the crossbar. A minute later, a close-range shot by Emma Jaskaniec bounced off the right post.

Spokane prevented Carolina from scoring despite their 14 shots, and Hope Hisey secured her second clean sheet of the season.

"I'm proud of this team's fight tonight," Zephyr midfielder Marley Canales said following the match. "We've talked as a team about putting a 90 minute performance together and I think we were close to that tonight. Any points on the road are big, so we'll take this point and focus on our quick turnaround for Wednesday."

Zephyr (2-4-4) sit sixth in the USL Super League standings while Lexington (2-7-2) sit last.

The last time the two clubs faced off was in Spokane on Oct. 13 where Lexington came out on top 3-2 and secured their first win of the season.

Lexington's Madison Parsons is second in the USL Super League in scoring with five goals, and Lexington are tied with Dallas Trinity for most goals scored in the league with 16. Spokane's McKenzie Weinert leads the league in shots with 20.

Kickoff for the match will be 4:00 p.m. PST. The match will be streamed on Peacock.

Spokane has three more stops on their six game road trip to close out the fall schedule. They will face Dallas Trinity FC (Nov. 20), Fort Lauderdale United FC (Dec. 7) and Tampa Bay Sun FC (Dec. 14) to close out the year.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from November 11, 2024

Spokane Zephyr FC Gear up for Rematch at Lexington SC - Spokane Zephyr FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.