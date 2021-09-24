Spokane Takes Game 3 on Kilkenny's Killer Start

SPOKANE, Wash. - After the remarkable late season surge from the Spokane Indians, you knew they wouldn't go down easily in the playoffs. With their backs against the wall, the Indians scored two early runs and got a stellar pitching performance from Mitch Kilkenny. Spokane defeated the Eugene Emeralds, 6-1, in Game Three of the High-A West Championship Series presented by R'nR RV Center, SWX-TV, 93.7 The Mountain, and 103.5 The Game.

The Emeralds lead the series 2-1. Spokane looks to even the series on Friday night.

TOP PERFORMERS

Mitch Kilkenny led the charge for Spokane, tossing seven strong innings, surrendering just one run and striking out six.

Grant Lavigne continues to hit the ball well. He collected his third-straight multi-hit night and is now 7-for-11 in the series.

Brenton Doyle smacked a solo shot in the 8th inning to give Spokane some more breathing room.

Ezequiel Tovar went 2-for-4 with his second double of the series. He also drove in and scored a run in the win.

BY THE NUMBERS

Spokane finally quieted the bat of Ismael Munguia a bit. After collecting nine hits the first two games of the series, the Indians' pitching staff held him to a 1-for-4 night. Munguia was up with runners at second and third in a 2-1 game in the bottom of the fifth, but Kilkenny got him to fly out to right to end the threat.

Shelby Lackey pitched a scoreless ninth inning. He has allowed just two runs in seven appearances since returning from injury on August 28.

Eugene matched Spokane in hits tonight with nine apiece. However, Eugene finished just 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

KEY MOMENT

After being shutout in game two of the series, Spokane made sure that wouldn't happen again. Ezequiel Tovar laced a one-out double in the top of the first and came around to score on an RBI grounder from Brenton Doyle. Jack Blomgren backed that up with an RBI knock in the second inning to give the Indians an early 2-0 lead in support of Kilkenny.

NEXT GAME IN THE HIGH-A WEST CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Game Four of the High-A West Championship Series presented by R'nR RV Center, SWX-TV, 93.7 The Mountain, and 103.5 The Game continues on Friday. Trent Fennell will get the ball as Spokane aims to even the series, squaring off against Eugene's Ryan Murphy. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

