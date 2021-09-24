Game Four Tickets on Sale Now

SPOKANE, Wash. - With their backs against the wall facing a 2-0 deficit, the Spokane Indians bounced back with a 6-1 victory in Game Three of the High-A West Championship Series presented by R'nR RV Center, SWX-TV, 93.7 The Mountain, and 103.5 The Game!

Tickets are now on sale for Friday's Game Four between the Indians and Emeralds. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

Spokane will be the visiting team for game four and game five if necessary. Game dates and times are as follows:

Friday, September 24th - Game 4 @ 6:30 PM (Eugene home team)

Saturday, September 25th - Game 5 if necessary @ 1:00 PM (Eugene home team)

For any STCU Gold Glove Members who have purchased the playoff package, your seats are reserved for Friday's game. Please call the Spokane Indians Ticket Office beginning at 10:00 a.m. Friday morning to secure your seats.

If you had tickets to the canceled games on September 4th and September 5th, call the Spokane Indians Front Office to exchange for playoff tickets.

The Spokane Indians Front Office will be open 10:00 AM through the end of the game on all game days.

