Spokane Shuts out Sox, 3-0

July 10, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







Three pitchers combined to throw a six-hit shutout as the Spokane Indians defeated the Everett AquaSox 3-0 in the six-game series finale.

Spokane scored the game's first run in the bottom of the second inning. Jordan Beck doubled, stole third and then scored on a Juan Guerrero grounder. Everett third baseman Ben Ramirez fielded the ball off the bat of Guerrero and attempted to throw Beck out at home, however the ball went off the glove of catcher Andrew Miller and Spokane led 1-0. Guerrero scored two batters later when Ronaiker Palma singled into center field for a 2-0 advantage.

Spokane scored the game's final run in the third inning when Benny Montgomery hit his sixth home run of the season over the left center field wall.

Spokane pitchers Victor Juarez, Bryan Castillo and Angel Chivilli combined for the Indians shutout. Juarez started the game and pitched six innings, allowing two hits, one walk and five strikeouts. Juarez got the win and improved to 6-3 on the season. Castillo pitched two shutout innings, allowing three hits and one walk. Chivilli picked up his league leading 13th save, allowing only one hit and struck out two hitters in the ninth inning. Spokane won four out of six games in the series this week and Chivilli saved all four games, allowing only one hit throughout the week.

Outfielder Erik Stock went three-for-four for the AquaSox in the loss. AquaSox starting pitcher Raul Alcantara (3-4) went 5.1 innings, allowing three runs and striking out eight. AquaSox relievers Tim Elliott, Sam Carlson and Peyton Alford combined to shut out Spokane over the final 2.2 innings of the game.

By The Numbers

8: Relief pitcher Sam Carlson has not allowed an earned run in 8 consecutive appearances. Carlson's stats during the streak: 9.2 innings, 2 hits, 2 walks and 15 strikeouts.

6: Relief pitcher Peyton Alford has not allowed an earned run in 6 consecutive appearances. Alford's stats during the streak: 6 innings, 2 hits, 2 walks and 10 strikeouts.

0.96: Relief pitcher Tim Elliott has a 0.96 ERA over his last 10 appearances. Elliott's stats during that streak: 9.1 innings, 8 hits, 1 earned run, 7 walks and 10 strikeouts.

5- AquaSox pitchers have allowed only 5 walks over the last three games and lead the Northwest league with fewest walks allowed (283 in 81 games) this season.

LOOKING AHEAD: Minor League baseball will take four straight days off during the Major League Baseball All Star Break. The AquaSox will begin a nine game homestand and a three-game series against the Hillsboro Hops on Friday July 14. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and the radio pre-game show begins at 6:50 p.m. Tune in to 1380 AM/95.3 FM for all of the action.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.