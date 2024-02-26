Spokane Indians Announce Full Promotional Schedule

The Spokane Indians announced today their full promotional schedule for the 2024 season at Avista Stadium, which kicks off against the Vancouver Canadians on Friday, April 5th.

The 66-game home slate is packed with fan favorites like (21) Firework Nights, (5) Storybook Princess Nights, (5) Yoke's Family Feast Nights, and (5) SCRAPS Bark in the Park Nights. Also returning this year is Star Wars Night on Saturday, June 22nd and the chance to win big with $10K Grand Slam Giveaway Night on Thursday, May 16th.

New for the 2024 season are Ribby Bobblehead Giveaway Night on Friday, July 12th, Neurodiversity Awareness Day Game on Sunday, April 21st, and Ballpark Bugs & Stadium Snakes Day Game on Sunday, June 9th.

The Spokane Indians are proud to partner with the following media sponsors for the 2024 Season: KHQ Television, KXLY 4 News Now, KREM 2, and KAYU Fox 28, Stephens Media Group, KXLY Radio Broadcast Group, Blue Sky Broadcasting, The Spokesman Review, Nspire Magazine, The Inlander, The Black Lens, Journal of Business, Family Guide, Liberty Lake Splash, and The Greater Spokane Valley Current.

Single-game tickets will be available starting this Wednesday, February 28th at 10:00 a.m., but you can lock in seats to your favorite promotional nights and SAVE BIG now with one of our customizable ticket packages.

Mini-Season Tickets start at just $132/seat - that's the same price for a third consecutive year - and offer up to 44% savings off day-of-game pricing plus all the great perks that come with being an STCU Gold Glove Member.

