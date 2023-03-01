Spokane Indians Announce Full 2023 Promotional Schedule

The Spokane Indians are pleased to announce today their full promotional schedule for the upcoming 2023 Northwest League season at historic Avista Stadium.

The 66-game home slate kicks off against the defending Northwest League champion Eugene Emeralds on Tuesday, April 11th with Opening Night Fireworks presented by Corwin Ford, KREM 2, and 93.7 The Mountain. Fans can reserve their seats now with an Opening Night Mini-Season or Half-Season Ticket Plan. Single game tickets will go on starting Tuesday, March 7th at 10:00 AM PST.

Highlights of this year's promotional schedule include:

- (17) Firework Nights

- (5) Yoke's Family Feast Nights

- (5) Storybook Princess Nights

- (5) SCRAPS Bark in the Park Nights

Returning this season as part of MiLB's partnership with Marvel Entertainment are Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night on Saturday, July 8th and Marvel Super Hero© Night on Saturday, August 19th.

Other fan favorites returning for 2023 include Star Wars Night, Pride Night, Baseball Hat Giveaway Night, Jersey Off the Back Night, and (4) Dollars in Your Dog Games.

The Spokane Indians strive to be the Inland Northwest's leading source of affordable, family entertainment and are happy to maintain the same great mini-season ticket package prices from the 2022 season.

Mini-season tickets start at just $132/seat - a savings of up to 42% compared to day-of-game tickets - and offer the best seats to the season's biggest promotions.

For any questions regarding our ticket packages, please contact tickets@spokaneindians.com.

