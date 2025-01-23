Spoil Your Sweetheart with a Mascot Visit

January 23, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







We know that Valentine's Day can be a busy and stressful time of the year. That's why the Spokane Indians have created a package specifically tailored to the needs of baseball fans in our community. Leave it to OTTO and RIBBY!

The Single - Our mascot team will send a personalized video e-card to your special someone. They will also receive two (2) 2025 Upper Box Seat vouchers for just $49.

The Double - This package includes a handwritten note, a $25 Team Store gift card, a visit from OTTO the Mascot or RIBBY to a place of work, home, or school, and two (2) 2025 Upper Box Seat vouchers for only $109.*

The Triple - For the ultimate romantic gesture, this package includes a dozen roses, a box of chocolates, a handwritten note, a $25 Team Store gift card, a visit from OTTO the Mascot or RIBBY to a place of work, home, or school, two (2) 2025 Upper Box Seat vouchers, AND a RIBBY Bobblehead for $149.*

If you have any specific questions about the Valentine's Day Package, please call (509) 343-6801.

*Mascot visits are available within the Spokane area only. Delivery from RIBBY is available on Thursday, February 13th and delivery from OTTO is available on Friday, February 14th

You can also spoil your sweetheart with a Spokane Indians Ticket Package for the 2025 season! Mini-season ticket plans (11 games) offer the best seats to the biggest games of the year and start at just $143/seat. Already have tickets? Make sure to check out all the new arrivals in the Spokane Indians Team Store.

