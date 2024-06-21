Spirit Acquire Conditional Picks from Kingston for Goaltender Lalonde

June 21, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - Spirit GM Dave Drinkill announced Friday that the team has sent goaltender Nolan Lalonde to the Kingston Frontenacs in exchange for a conditional 2026 15th round pick.

Should the 2004-born Lalonde play a game in the Ontario Hockey League this season, the pick turns into Guelph's 2027 3rd-round and Kingston's 2025 7th-round selections.

"This was a hard move to make given what Nolan did for us this season and the person he is," said Drinkill. "I'm glad that, should he be returned to the league, he gets to play in his hometown. The whole organization is so grateful for his time here and wishes him the best as he continues his hockey career."

A Kingston native, Lalonde returns to the team he grew up watching as a boy. The Spirit acquired Lalonde in a trade with the Sarnia Sting on October 10th.

Lalonde cemented himself into the Spirit history books during the 2023-24 season. From November 3rd, 2023 to February 21st, 2024, he won a franchise record 16-straight starts. He won 21 of his 32 regular season appearances for the Spirit, posting a 3.16 GAA and .874 SV%.

In the postseason, Lalonde proved the importance of having a strong goaltending duo. He stepped into action after Andrew Oke was lost to injury and carried the Spirit to their second Western Conference Finals appearance in team history. His first OHL Playoff action saw five wins, a 2.79 GAA and .893 SV%.

Lalonde fittingly got to play hero one more time during the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow. In the Semi-Final game against Moose Jaw, Lalonde stepped in while Andrew Oke left the ice with an equipment issue. Lalonde made his final save in a Spirit uniform, relinquished his crease back to Oke, and lifted the Memorial Cup two days later.

The Columbus Blue Jackets prospect will be an overage player next season, should he be assigned to the Ontario Hockey League.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 21, 2024

Spirit Acquire Conditional Picks from Kingston for Goaltender Lalonde - Saginaw Spirit

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.