Spikes Overcome Big Deficit in Season Opener, But Fall to Thunder, 8-7

June 5, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

TRENTON, N.J. - After trailing 5-0 at the end of the first inning of the 2024 MLB Draft League season opener, the State College Spikes rallied all the way back to take the lead, only to see the Trenton Thunder snare an 8-7 walk-off win on Tuesday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

The Spikes' (0-1) comeback started right after the Thunder's (1-0) flurry to open the game, as back-to-back two-out, two-run singles by Houston Christian product Samuel Benjamin and 18-year-old University of Texas commit Carson Luna drew them within one run in the top of the second.

State College went on to tie the game in the fourth as another 18-year-old, Oklahoma commit Max Bushyhead, led off with a single and advanced to second on a balk before scoring on another Benjamin RBI single. Benjamin finished the night 2-for-6 and scored a run.

In the fifth inning, the Spikes completed their charge as leadoff man Treyson Hughes drilled yet another two-out, two-run single to right field to give them a 7-5 lead.

However, Trenton scratched out runs in the fifth and sixth to level the game once again, and after both teams had opportunities in the late innings, Ryan Picollo singled up the middle with two outs to score Chris Reeder with the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth.

Bushyhead reached base four times, twice via walk. Tyson Bass, who joined the Spikes from North Carolina Wesleyan, reached base on three walks and a single while adding two stolen bases.

State College starter Tyler Boudreau bounced back from yielding five runs, four of them earned, in the first inning to retired the last six batters he faced. Lefty Chris Stuart also recorded five of the Spikes' 12 strikeouts as a staff in his two innings of work.

Reliever Sam Swygert (0-1) took the loss despite allowing just one run on two hits and two walks over 1 2/3 innings. Swygert also recorded three strikeouts.

Trenton right-hander Brenton Fisher (1-0) picked up the win after tossing a scoreless ninth inning that included one strikeout while stranding runners on second and third.

Wednesday, the Spikes and Thunder meet in the middle game of their three-game set at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Right-hander Tanner Wiggins, a Weatherford (Tex.) Junior College product, will get the start for State College in the 7:00 p.m. matchup.

Friday, the Spikes return home to the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to start the 2024 home schedule with Opening Night presented by PSECU as they take on the West Virginia Black Bears at 6:35 p.m.

The skies will light up with a fantastic FIREWORKS show after the game presented by PSECU, and the first 500 fans will receive a Schedule Poster Giveaway presented by PSECU.

In addition, one lucky fan will have the chance to throw one pitch from the mound through the target 60 feet, 6 inches away with 25 grand at stake in the $25,000 Opening Night Pitching Challenge.

After the game, it's also Kids Run the Bases Home Run Edition presented by Mount Nittany Health. Plus, it's 4-Pack Friday, with four of our best seats, four hot dogs, and four regular sodas available for just $54 only at the Spikes Ticket Office or by phone at 814-272-1711.

Friday's fun kicks off Opening Weekend at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, and fans can take it all in while sampling major improvements throughout Medlar Field of Lubrano Park. The first thing many fans will notice is the brand-new, 2,739-square-foot videoboard in left field that presents game action along with graphics and video in eye-popping high-definition over an area five times larger than the previous videoboard at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

More enhancements include a new point-of-sale system that will create more efficient lines at ballpark concessions stands, digital menu boards, a grab-and-go concessions location for added convenience, a newly installed field of fresh Kentucky bluegrass along with upgraded irrigation and drainage, new padded walls in the outfield and other ballpark areas, along with new, brighter LED lights capable of entertaining light shows to celebrate special occasions at Spikes home games and other events.

For tickets to Opening Weekend, as well as all 40 home games on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, fans can call 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. until the end of the game on Friday, and 10 a.m. until the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

