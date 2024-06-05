Spikes Capture First 2024 Win by Blanking Thunder, 3-0

June 5, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

TRENTON, N.J. - Four State College Spikes pitchers - Tanner Wiggins, Landon O'Donnell, Jason Flores and Jacob Kroeger - combined on a four-hit shutout as the Spikes topped the Trenton Thunder, 3-0, on Wednesday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark for their first win of the 2024 MLB Draft League season.

Wiggins, a product of Weatherford (Tex.) Junior College who is currently committed to the University of Tennessee, started and struck out five batters while allowing three hits, two walks and a hit batsman over four innings.

O'Donnell followed by allowing one hit and four walks over one inning before giving way to Flores (1-0), an 18-year-old right-hander headed to the University of Texas who struck out three batters while walking one and hitting one over two innings to earn credit for the win.

Kroeger (1), who posted 117 strikeouts over 90 2/3 innings this past spring at Division II Maryville (Mo.) University, then retired all six batters he faced, four via strikeout, for the save.

Manny Jackson helped pace the offense with a four-hit night, while Deniel Ortiz reached base four times, twice via base hit, and scored all the way from first base on Samuel Benjamin's single to left field in the seventh to extend the Spikes' (1-1) lead.

Spikes first baseman Treyson Hughes also earned a bit of painful history by becoming the first player in franchise history every to be hit by pitch three times in a single game.

Thursday, the Spikes complete their season-opening series in Trenton with a 7:00 p.m. matchup against the Thunder. Right-hander Jaxon Dalena, a Montoursville, Pa. native who most recently pitched at Shippensburg (Pa.) University, will get the start for State College.

Friday, the Spikes return home to the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to start the 2024 home schedule with Opening Night presented by PSECU as they take on the West Virginia Black Bears at 6:35 p.m.

The skies will light up with a fantastic FIREWORKS show after the game presented by PSECU, and the first 500 fans will receive a Schedule Poster Giveaway presented by PSECU.

In addition, one lucky fan will have the chance to throw one pitch from the mound through the target 60 feet, 6 inches away with 25 grand at stake in the $25,000 Opening Night Pitching Challenge.

After the game, it's also Kids Run the Bases Home Run Edition presented by Mount Nittany Health. Plus, it's 4-Pack Friday, with four of our best seats, four hot dogs, and four regular sodas available for just $54 only at the Spikes Ticket Office or by phone at 814-272-1711.

Friday's fun kicks off Opening Weekend at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, and fans can take it all in while sampling major improvements throughout Medlar Field of Lubrano Park. The first thing many fans will notice is the brand-new, 2,739-square-foot videoboard in left field that presents game action along with graphics and video in eye-popping high-definition over an area five times larger than the previous videoboard at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

More enhancements include a new point-of-sale system with cashless concessions that will create more efficient lines at ballpark concessions stands, digital menu boards, a grab-and-go concessions location for added convenience, a newly installed field of fresh Kentucky bluegrass along with upgraded irrigation and drainage, new padded walls in the outfield and other ballpark areas, along with new, brighter LED lights capable of entertaining light shows to celebrate special occasions at Spikes home games and other events.

For tickets to Opening Weekend, as well as all 40 home games on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, fans can call 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. until the end of the game on Friday, and 10 a.m. until the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

