Spikes Lighting up Ballpark to Honor State High Seniors

(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - The State College Spikes are proud to recognize the State College Area High School Class of 2020 as well as nurses, doctors, medical providers and first responders fighting COVID-19 on Wednesday night by joining organizations across Happy Valley in the community-wide State College Light Up the Night effort.

As part of the festivities, lights at State College Area School District facilities, the Bryce Jordan Center, and the home of the Spikes, Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, will go on at 8:20 p.m. - 20:20 in military time. Messaging to recognize the 2020 graduates and the medical providers and first responders working to fight COVID-19 will also be featured on the Medlar Field at Lubrano Park scoreboard.

Forever Media State College will broadcast a Light Up The Night program from 8-9 p.m. on Wednesday featuring special guests, including the senior class president, State High team captains, and local medical professionals and first responders. The State High Marching Band will perform, and community members, including Spikes General Manager Scott Walker, will offer messages of support and thanks to the Class of 2020. To listen to the program, community members should tune their FM dial to MAJIC 93.7 or listen on the Forever Radio app for mobile devices.

Other organizations taking part in State College Light Up the Night include Saint Joseph's Catholic Academy, State College Little League, State College Teener League, Tussey Mountain Ski & Recreation and Penn State Athletics, as well as the Ferguson Township, Patton, Penn State and State College police departments; the Alpha, Boalsburg and Port Matilda fire companies; Centre LifeLink EMS; and Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Well-wishers and supporters are encouraged to illuminate their homes and properties in solidarity with the effort and post their photos to social media while tagging State College Area High School and the Spikes. Community members should also use the hashtag #SCLightUpTheNight to signal their unity with the Class of 2020 and our medical heroes.

Fans can tag the Spikes on Facebook (@statecollegespikes), Twitter (@SCSpikes) and Instagram (@state_college_spikes) during the event. Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will not be open during the event, and fans should not leave their vehicles while driving past the ballpark.

