Spikes Hold off Thunder to Take Series Victory with 3-2 Win

TRENTON, N.J. - Jonah Jenkinslogged a strong start with 5 1/3 scoreless innings and the State College Spikes used a trio of sacrifice flies to take a 3-0 lead before withstanding a late Trenton Thunder rally to earn a 3-2 victory and clinch a series win on Wednesday afternoon at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Jenkins (1-1 2ndHalf) struck out eight batters, tying a Spikes (6-4 2ndHalf) season high for a single outing, and yielded just two hits, one walk and a hit batsman to hold off the Thunder (4-5 2ndHalf) while his club build a lead.

Ryan Guardinodoubled to lead off the fourth inning, then stole third base and scored onCarlos Contreras's sacrifice fly to right to put State College out in front. In the sixth, the Spikes followed up asMarques Paigewalked andBraedon Blackforddoubled him to third. Guardino and Contreras then contributed back-to-back sacrifice flies to make it 3-0.

The Spikes now lead the Major League Baseball Draft League with 11 sacrifice flies in the second half, five more than West Virginia.

The Thunder made a comeback attempt in the seventh, withMax Giordano's two-out single sendingRamon Jimenezto third, from which he scored on a passed ball.Ernie Geracithen singled up the middle to bring in Giordano and bring Trenton within a run.

However,Ty Pohlmannthen entered the game, and afterKolby Johnson's single, forced pinch-hitterJoe Impedugliato ground a ball up the middle which shortstopJosh Lesliefielded behind second and, in one motion, whirled and fired to first for the last out of the frame.

Pohlmann delivered a 1-2-3 eighth inning beforeTy Buckner(2) closed it out with a one-hit ninth for his fourth overall save across both halves of the Spikes season.

The game was delayed 46 minutes from its originally scheduled 11:00 a.m. start time by rain.

Thursday, the Spikes finish the first half of their six-game road trip with the chance at a sweep over the Thunder at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. The 7:00 p.m. matchup will feature right-handerMarv Guarinfrom Pacific making his Spikes debut in a starting role on the mound. Trenton is scheduled to send right-handerKade Lancour(1-1 2ndHalf) to the hill.

