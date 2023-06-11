Spikes Down Keys, 8-4, After Massive First Pitch on Sunday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The State College Spikes started the day with 130 people all simultaneously throwing out a first pitch, and finished it by holding the Frederick Keys scoreless for the final six innings of the game in an 8-4 comeback win on Sunday afternoon at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The massive first pitch included student-athletes from Penn State Football Uplifting Athletes, as well as Uplifting Athletes families and numerous Spikes fans. Spikes Director of Communications Joe Putnam and Spikes on-field host and 93.7 3WZ morning radio personality Jerry Valeri served as the catchers for the first pitch, with Lion Country Kia tennis balls taking the place of baseballs for the event.

In addition, offensive lineman Golden Israel-Achumba, who sang the National Anthem before the Blue-White Game in April, performed a stirring rendition of the anthem prior to the game on Sunday.

On the field, the Spikes surged back from a 4-3 deficit in the fifth inning starting with a three-run surge. Bryce Matthews's RBI groundout tied the game, and Matthew Bardowell followed with a ground-rule double to the Nook in left-center field to plate another before Cade Climie's line-drive single to right scored the last run on the frame.

The Spikes (5-4) added another pair of runs in the sixth on Ethan Mendoza's RBI triple, his third three-base hit of the season to lead the Major League Baseball Draft League, and Cam Bufford's sacrifice fly to left field.

State College's pitching staff bolstered the offensive output by shutting down the Keys (4-5) from the fourth inning onward. Starter Kelan Hoover finished his outing with a 1-2-3 fourth, and Ryan Ward (1-0) earned the win following him with two innings in which he struck out three batters and allowed just two baserunners via error, picking one of them off first.

Matthew Linskey scattered two hits and a walk over his two innings on the hill before Ty Buckner finished with a perfect ninth inning in which he punched out two.

Bufford went 3-for-4 with the sixth-inning sacrifice fly for the Spikes, while Mendoza, Bardowell and Climie each recorded multi-hit games. Newly minted Spike Kyle Huckstorf, an outfielder from Iowa, reached base twice and stole two bases in his first game as the leadoff man. Matthews also stole two bags in the game for State College.

Frederick reliever Ryan Harrahill (0-1) took the loss after being charged with five runs on five hits over one inning of work.

The Spikes will now enjoy an off day on Monday before heading out on the road for a six-game swing through New Jersey and Maryland as they face the Trenton Thunder for three contests and the Frederick Keys for three more.

Following the road trip, the Spikes will head back home and start a six-game homestand against West Virginia and Mahoning Valley on Tuesday, June 20 with a matchup on Walking Taco Tuesday presented by Bigfoot Country Legends against the Black Bears at 6:35 p.m.

Tickets for the upcoming homestand, as well as every game remaining on the Spikes' largest regular season home schedule in franchise history, are available now. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. until the end of the game on Saturday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the full 2023 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

More ticket packages, including Flex Books and an array of group and hospitality options for the 2023 season, are currently on sale by calling the Spikes at (814) 272-1711. Additional information on all club ticketing options, as well as team news and schedule info, can be viewed at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

