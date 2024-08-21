Spencer Sweet in 3-0 Mustangs' Win

August 21, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







Shane Spencer tosses seven scoreless innings in a shutout win over the Great Falls Voyagers 3-0.

It's the second time this season the Mustangs shut out their opponent. The first came on a complete game shutout by Pat Maybach against Rocky Mountain June 5.

The Mustangs are only three games out of playoff positioning and only five games back from the first-place Boise Hawks.

Spencer retired nine of the first 10 men he faced, and then retired 11 in a row from the fourth into the seventh inning.

Meanwhile, Abe Valdez collected a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the second to give the Mustangs a 1-0 advantage.

It's the 14th two-out RBI for Valdez this season.

The Mustangs struck with two outs again in the bottom of the third.

After a full count walk by Connor Denning, Dylan Leach smacked the first pitch into the right-field parking lot 417 feet away.

It's the fifth home run in the month of August for Leach and the sixth overall this season for him.

Dawson Lane pitched a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts.

Jonathan Haab collects his seventh save of the season despite giving up two hits with a balk, as he tosses the ninth without giving up a run with a strikeout.

Cam Tullar takes the mound Wednesday night. It's the last Warrior Wishes Wednesday of the season, which means there will be a silent auction of the Mustangs patriotic jerseys they've been wearing on Wednesday home games this season.

Coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m, on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.