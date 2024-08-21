Four in a Row

August 21, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







Mustangs win their fourth game in a row 5-4 over Great Falls Wednesday.

It's the longest winning streak of the season for the Mustangs. They overcame a 4-0 deficit to achieve the feat. Billings is now only four games out of first place in the second half standings. They were 10 back of Boise on August 9.

Brendan Medoro tossed a near-perfect two and two-thirds innings giving up just one hit in the top of the ninth to receive his fifth win of the season.

Jonathan Haab completed the save with one batter faced and one down.

Cam Tullar received the no decision tossing six innings giving up four runs on eight hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

Great Falls had back-to-back one-out doubles in the first, one by Caden Green and one by Xane Washington to score Green to take a 1-0 lead. Jack Lynch brought Washington home with a two-out RBI single to make it a 2-0 lead.

Cam Tullar worked around a pair of hits in the second, with an assist from his catcher Dylan Leach. He threw out Oscar Serratos Jr at second base as he tried to steal the bag. Frank Podkul singled on the next pitch, but Tullar retired the next four batters he faced on groundouts.

The Mustangs had a pair of one-out RBI singles in the second, but could not score.

In the third, Tullar gave up a two-out double and a walk, but struck out Freddy Rojas Jr. to end the threat without surrendering a run.

Tullar sent down the Voyagers in order in the fourth.

Washington responded with a two-run home run with one out in the fifth to give Great Falls their 4-0 lead.

Tullar answered with a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the sixth.

That's when the Mustangs went to work. After the Mustangs had three runs with two outs in Tuesday night's win, they picked up a pair of two out RBI singles by Gabe Wurtz and Brendan Ryan to pull within two.

In the seventh, Evan Blum hit his second home run in three games to lead off the inning and pull the Ponies within a run.

Wyatt Crenshaw singled with one out, while Jacob Kline doubled to put runners on second and third. Crenshaw scored on a wild pitch to tie the game.

With two outs, Dylan Leach collected another two out RBI single to put the Mustangs ahead 5-4.

Meanwhile, Brendan Medoro sent eight straight batters down in order, only giving up a hit in the top of the ninth with two outs. He almost got out of the inning, but an error by Blake Evans with two outs extended the inning.

Jonathan Haab shut the door with a fly out to center by Ryan Major to end the game.

The Mustangs look for their fifth win in a row Thursday. Probable starting pitchers include Grant Taylor for Billings and Nate Madej for Great Falls. Coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.