CFL Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Special Teams Providing An Early Spark for Hamilton: CFL

August 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video


Isaiah Wooden takes it to the house for his first punt return touchdown of the season, giving the Tiger-Cats an early lead.

Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics



Canadian Football League Stories from August 7, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central